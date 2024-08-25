BRT Red Line to be completed by 2026: Sharjeel Memon

Senior Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the work on the BRT Red Line project was progressing rapidly and the project would be completed within the stipulated time in 2026 despite the delay made during the caretaker regime.

He said this during his visit to the 26.5 kilometers long Red Line route along with media persons.

Senior Minister viewed the ongoing work on the BRT Red Line project and issued instructions to the relevant officers.

“The BRT Red Line is Pakistan’s first biogas-powered project and its vehicles will run on environment-friendly biogas,” Sharjeel said.

Sharjeel Memon said that there was a delay of six to eight months in the work on this project during the previous caretaker government, but the elected government of the People’s Party has accelerated the pace of work and this project would be completed within the stipulated period.

Sharjeel Memon said there were strict directions from PPP leadership for completing all projects on given date and time for the convenience of the people.

President Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto wanted these projects to be completed as soon as possible, Sharjeel added.

He said, “All resources are being utilized for the purpose and work was in progress at Red Line project.”

“No negligence on the quality of the construction work of the project will be tolerated,” Memon warned.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the CM Sindh already issued directions for the relocation of underground utility lines at site of the project and release of the required funds.

He said, “In the first phase of the project, the work of the underpass has been completed in a short period of two months and only the shuttering has to be opened in that regard.”

He said, “The Red Line BRT is the best project to provide travel facilities to the people of the city, while the Sindh Government is also working with the World Bank on the Yellow Line BRT.”

Sharjeel said that the Sindh government was planning to launch electronic taxi service in the city, while ‘Pink Electronic Taxi’ service, having women drivers will also be started for ladies.

In response to a question, Memon said that in 2018, an ‘incompetent person’ was imposed on the country, which created problems and the process of development was stopped whereas now the country was on the path of development.

He said that on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the construction of over 2.1 million houses for the flood victims of 2022 was underway and would be completed soon and be handed over to the affectees.

He said, “All houses will be solarized as per the vision of PPP leadership.”

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said, “The Sindh government has spent two billion rupees on the Thar coal project and the electricity generated from Thar coal is added to the national grid, which is benefiting the people of the entire country.”

Earlier, the Minister visited route of the Red Line BRT and provincial Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.