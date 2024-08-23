The Millennium Education Triumphs at the World Robotics Olympiad 2024 Regional Round

Islamabad August 23, 2024: The Millennium Education Group is proud to announce a significant victory at the regional round of the World Robotics Olympiad 2024, held at NASTP Lahore and NASTP Karachi last day says a press release. Competing against top schools from across the nation, The Millennium Education’s teams—Tech Titans, Robo Legends, and Robo Kings—emerged victorious in all three categories: Robomission Elementary, Junior, and Senior. Their stellar performance has earned them a place in the national finals and the honour of representing Pakistan at the international competition in Izmir, Turkey, this November.

The World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) is a globally renowned competition that challenges young minds to showcase their robotics and engineering skills through creative problem-solving. Founded in 2004, WRO has grown to become one of the most prestigious robotics competitions worldwide, with participants from over 95 countries. The competition features several categories, including Robomission, where participants design, build, and program robots to complete specific tasks autonomously, testing both their technical skills and strategic thinking.

The 2024 regional round of WRO in Pakistan saw participation from leading educational institutions, including Aitchison College Lahore, Roots Millennium Education Group, Beaconhouse School, Lahore Grammar School, Nexor College and many others. Despite the tough competition, The Millennium Education’s three teams: Tech Titan, Robo Legends and Robo Kings distinguished themselves by excelling across all three categories. Tech Titans competed in the Robomission Elementary category, showcasing a robot capable of executing a series of precise tasks. Robo Legends participated in the Robomission Junior category, impressing judges with their innovative solutions. Robo Kings took on the Senior category, demonstrating advanced robotics skills and strategic prowess. All three teams won their respective categories, securing the highest scores and qualifying for the national finals. Their success at both the Lahore and Karachi events underscores the strength of The Millennium Education’s STEM Robotics Programme (STEM-R) and its commitment to fostering excellence in STEM education. The Millennium Education has long been at the forefront of providing a world-class education that prepares learners for the challenges of the 21st century. The institution’s STEM Robotics Programme (STEM-R) is central to this mission, offering learners hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology and a curriculum that is continuously updated to reflect the latest advancements in STEM education.

“Our victory at the WRO regional round is a testament to the uniqueness and effectiveness of our STEM Robotics Programme,” said Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, CEO of The Millennium Education Group Pakistan. “We are deeply committed to equipping our learners with 21st-century skills and preparing them to solve real-world problems. This achievement highlights our dedication to providing a future-focused education that empowers our learners to lead and innovate.”

The success of The Millennium Education’s teams at WRO 2024 highlights the impact of the institution’s STEM-R programme. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and offering a curriculum that is both challenging and engaging, The Millennium Education is ensuring that its learners are well-prepared for the demands of the modern world. As The Millennium Education’s teams prepare for the international round of the WRO in Izmir, Turkey, the entire Millennium Education (ME) community stands united in support. Competing on a global stage will provide The Millennium Education’s learners with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their skills and represent Pakistan with pride. This achievement not only elevates the status of The Millennium Education Pakistan but also serves as an inspiration to other institutions striving to integrate STEM education into their curricula. The Millennium Education’s success at the WRO regional round is a clear demonstration of the power of a well-rounded, future-focused education.