Korda eyes ‘dream’ Women’s British Open win at St Andrews

Nelly Korda said on Wednesday that winning a Women’s British Open at St Andrews would be a “dream come true”. The final major of the year is being staged on the Old Course at the Scottish venue for only the third time and first since 2013. Victory for Korda, the 26-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, would cap off a memorable 2024 after she won the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship. That success in April was part of a superb run of six tournament wins in seven starts but a triumph at St Andrews, the venue for many a memorable men’s British Open, would rate highly even in Korda’s illustrious career.