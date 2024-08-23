LDA, TEPA & MCL seal 70 properties in operation

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore joined hands to clean the city from encroachment, parking violations and illegal constructions and sealed over 70 properties and demolished structures in the city on Thursday.

Under the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the TEPA launched a mega operation against parking violations in the city. Early in the morning, TEPA’s Director of Parking and Enforcement II sealed over 70 properties. The TEPA Enforcement Wing conducted operations on Faisal Town Main Boulevard, Abu Al Sufhani Road, PIA Road, Shadiwal to Khokhar Chowk, and in Johar Town. The sealed properties included well-known brands, tire shops, showrooms, private offices, private schools, shops, and food outlets.

Additionally, private banks, restaurants, clinics, bakeries, coffee shops, and other properties were also sealed during the operation. These properties had violated parking regulations by encroaching on designated parking spaces.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain and Director Enforcement TEPA II Jawad Kamran.

In another operation in Pine Avenue, the LDA teams successfully removed encroachments from the road stretching from Chhatri Chowk to Valencia Town.

The LDA’s Town Planning and Enforcement Squad cleared over 50 properties of encroachments and construction materials. Property owners had illegally occupied service roads, setbacks, and parking spaces. The LDA teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds, building materials, and other structures from these properties.

The operation was carried out after multiple warnings and notices were ignored by the property owners. It was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, and Director Town Planning Zone IV, Ali Nusrat.

Later on, DG LDA Tahir Farooq visited the ongoing operation around Peco Road from Nursery Stop to Chandni Chowk along the Sattu Katla Drain. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousuf briefed him on the progress. The encroachments around the drain from Nursery Stop to Chandni Chowk were removed, significantly widening the pathway.