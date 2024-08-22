Cyber security prodigy wins global award

LONDON: In a remarkable recognition of expertise, Ahmed Junaid, a distinguished network and cybersecurity wizard of Pakistani origin, has been awarded one of the most exclusive accolades in the industry at the achievement awards at the Royal Ascot. This award is reserved for the elite few who have demonstrated exceptional skill and innovation in the field of global network and security consulting.

Ahmed Junaid, in his early 30s, has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of his profession, becoming one of the few professionals of Pakistani origin to achieve such global recognition. His career is marked by the attainment of the rare and highly coveted double CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) and CCDE (Cisco Certified Design Expert) certifications, credentials held by fewer than 500 experts worldwide. These certifications underscore his profound knowledge and skill in designing and securing complex network infrastructures.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ahmed has contributed his expertise to a roster of high-profile clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Tesco International, Shell Global, and ABB. His work has been pivotal in the design and implementation of robust network systems for international oil and gas pipelines across Turkey, Azerbaijan, and East Africa. Ahmed’s influence extends to critical public institutions, having consulted for Transport for London (TfL) and the British House of Parliament, ensuring the integrity and efficiency of their network infrastructures.

Upon receiving the award, Ahmed expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “I am humbled, honoured, and pretty much shaken! I can’t believe a backbencher, most bullied at school and almost written off, could actually hold this global award in his hands.”

He dedicated his achievement to several key figures in his life: “I dedicate this award to Arshad Nadeem for raising our spirits worldwide and showing that passion can overcome any adversity. I also dedicate this to my spouse for her consistent support, my parents, my team, and the prominent high achievers being recognised today.”

Ahmed further highlighted the significance of his expertise: “As far as I am aware, I am the only Pakistan-origin CCDE in the world or amongst the very few. I would love to have more of us. This expertise enabled me to secure the Transport for London and the British Houses of Parliament. So, whenever you travel in the tube or pass by the Parliament House at Westminster Palace, feel with pride that some Pakistan-origin expertise is also serving these great institutions.”

Concluding his speech, Ahmed called for action: “Pakistan has the most fertile minds, and we are sitting on the potential of 100 billion USD in annual IT exports. Let’s act and make them happen. My call to action for you is to dare to live your dreams. I am living it. I dare you to live yours.”

Ahmed Junaid’s recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the field of network and security consulting. His journey from humble beginnings to global recognition serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the power of passion, perseverance, and expertise.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ahmed is an avid photographer and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA) in the United Kingdom. He is currently working on his first book, set to be published in New York in early 2025.

Ahmed Junaid has also been included in the Power100 list of the most significant Pakistan origin professionals recognised globally for their impact, expertise and contributions.