SC rejects PML-N candidate’s plea for recounting in NA-97

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has dismissed the votes recounting the plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Gohar of constituency NA-97. PML-N Ali Gohar Baloch moved the apex court against the annulment of a recount in NA-97 but the court rejected the plea.

Ali Gohar Baloch’s lawyer could not show the application to the returning officer in time. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also confirmed that the application was not received in time.

“There is no such application on record,” DG Law ECP informed the SC.