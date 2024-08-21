Thar coal producing cheapest power in country: Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the Sindh government had 10 years ago called for investment in the wind and solar energy, now entire country wants investment in it.

Talking to Lahore’s media persons here, Sindh’s Chief Minister said that electricity has become a very serious issue. “The cheapest electricity being generated in the country with Thar coal power plants,” he said.

He said Thar coal power plants generating over 3,000 megawatts of the electricity. “This electricity supplied to the national grid and later Faisalabad,” he pointed out. “Thar’s electricity not supplied to Sindh,” he said.

“Thar coal could generate cheaper electricity for Pakistan,” he said. “We can create jobs and increase exports with industries running on Thar coal,” CM Shah suggested.\ Murad Ali Shah said that cyber knife machine’s facility has not been available in any hospital of Pakistan. “Sindh’s Jinnah Hospital providing free treatment with cyber knife,” chief minister said. “This cyber knife treatment requires US$ 70,000 to 150,000 expenses in the world,” he added.