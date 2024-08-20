PTI defends Raoof Hasan’s ties with Indian journalist

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has stated that Raoof Hasan has done “nothing illegal”.

On Sunday, it was revealed that PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan allegedly maintained communication with Indian journalists, to further an “anti-state agenda.” According to the reports, foreign and Indian lobbies have been “actively supporting” the PTI founder Imran Khan’s “anti-state agenda.” Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), Barrister Gohar defended Hasan, describing him as an educated individual who has consistently written articles.

“Journalists often have connections with other journalists. Raoof Hasan has not engaged in any wrongdoing,” he asserted. Raoof Hasan was revealed to have maintained WhatsApp communications, first with American Ryan Grim and later with Indian journalist Karan Thapar. On November 19, 2022, Raoof Hasan, in his capacity as PTI’s Media Coordinator, officially reached out to Indian journalist Karan Thapar. In their initial WhatsApp exchange, Thapar inquired about a potential interview with PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On November 24, 2022, Karan Thapar shared his YouTube interview with Raoof Hasan, which included comments by Rana Banerji, former Secretary of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), regarding Pakistan’s current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. Separately, Gohar Khan has announced that the party will participate in the upcoming municipal elections in Islamabad and is confident of a “clean sweep”. He expressed confidence that PTI would secure a sweeping victory. Commenting on a recent SC decision regarding four constituencies, Gohar expressed disappointment, saying, “Unfortunately, our concerns were not heard. Our valid votes were rejected, and there was no previous request for a recount in NA-79. We hope the Election Commission will address our concerns.