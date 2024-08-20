Six labourers die in Chilas vehicle plunge

Six labourers breathed their last when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

Teams of police and GB Scouts rushed to the accident site and launched rescue and relief operation. They so far retrieved two dead bodies from the entangled Mazda vehicle in the ditch.

Two labourers were also injured in the accident which occurred near Hormaniyar. They were shifted to RHQ Hospital in Chilas where they were identified as Abdullah resident of Thor Barrogah and the other was resident of Dariyal. Mazda vehicle driver was named as Sajid Khan who hailed from Karorrah.