Pakistan reports first suspected Mpox case

Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health revealed the country’s first suspected case of monkeypox (Mpox) on Thursday.

According to a statement from the health ministry’s spokesperson, a citizen from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who recently arrived from a Gulf country, displayed symptoms of Mpox. Samples have been taken and sent for confirmation.

Officials reported that the affected individual is experiencing mild symptoms, and efforts are underway to trace and test those who have been in contact with him.

The health ministry spokesperson also stated that all provinces have been instructed to appoint focal persons for monkeypox, and Border Health Services have been directed to enhance monitoring at all entry points.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the spread of a new strain of Mpox in Congo and other parts of Africa as a global health emergency. Confirmed cases have emerged in both children and adults across several African countries.

So far, 13 countries have reported Mpox cases, with 517 deaths. This year, over 17,000 suspected cases have been reported in African nations alone.