Cheap electricity key to prosperity, says PM as power theft swells to Rs 500bn

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed strong commitment to transforming Pakistan into a prosperous robust nation through collective efforts of all segments of society, working together as a team.

In his opening remarks at the federal cabinet meeting, he said that teamwork is essential for achieving success. He stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and moving forward with relentless day-and-night efforts to build the nation envisioned by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This year on Independence Day, he said, the entire nation will reaffirm its commitment to working tirelessly for the country’s progress. Separately, the PM said that the government is focused on providing low-cost electricity as it is “inevitable” to steer the country out of prevailing crisis, besides introducing reforms to achieve economic stability. “Our sole focus is to reduce power prices to provide relief to domestic consumers, agriculture, industry, exports and business sectors. This is inevitable to steer the economy of prevailing issues.

He told the participants that the government would publicly recognise the Discos members and heads who would put in their maximum efforts to bring improvements, but those failing to do so would neither be spared nor would remain part of the team. He said through a lengthy process, the government had appointed competent, experienced people in Discos on merit by doing away with political appointees. He said the newly appointed chairmen, members had great challenges ahead which necessitated working hard day and night to purge the Discos of corruption. He said the power theft had swelled to around annual Rs500 billion.