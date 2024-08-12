Murad Sadpara goes missing after Broad Peak summit

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara has gone missing after successfully summiting Broad Peak. The incident occurred as Sadpara, known for his record-breaking climbs, reportedly fell after reaching the summit, and all contact with him has since been lost.

Deputy Commissioner of Shigar, Waliullah Falahi, confirmed the disappearance and stated that Army Aviation has been contacted to assist in the search and rescue efforts. Fellow climber Naila Kiani appealed on social media for the Pakistan Army to send a team from Skardu to the Broad Peak crampon point to bring Sadpara back safely.

Sadpara was part of a Pakistani team that recently recovered the body of a porter from K2, who had perished a year earlier.

Broad Peak, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, is considered one of the “safer” eight-thousanders, standing at 8,047 meters (26,555 feet).

However, the accident has underscored the inherent dangers of high-altitude climbing.

Abid Sadpara, another mountaineer, urged the public to keep Murad in their prayers for a safe return, expressing frustration on social media about the lack of response to their calls for help.

Pakistan, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, is a destination for climbers worldwide.

In 2023, over 8,900 foreign climbers visited the remote northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan during the summer climbing season, which runs from early June to late August.