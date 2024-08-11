President announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Arshad Nadeem

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed that javelin star Arshad Nadeem be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz – the second-highest civilian award given by the Government of Pakistan – for his record-breaking performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. The president will confer the civilian award to Nadeem in a special ceremony, recognising his distinguished services in the field of sports, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadr said Saturday.

Separately, the federal government has issued a special postage stamp themed ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday. The postage stamp features an image of Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem, paying tribute to his achievements. Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics and won the gold medal, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation. The title ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ on the postage stamp represents the government’s unwavering commitment to the country’s progress and stability.