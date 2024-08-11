Global Endorsement: 75 nations at Pakistan’s FoodAg 2024

The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that the participation of hundreds of delegations and companies from 75 countries in the second edition of International Food and Agriculture Exhibition 2024 was manifestation of their trust in Pakistan. He said that the participation of women especially, from Balochistan was commendable. Addressing a press conference during the FoodAg at Expo Centre on Saturday, he said that the exhibition of such level had been held for the first time in the history of the country. The minister said that the representatives from European Union, African countries, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and others had been participating in the three days exhibition. He said that along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish ministers were also present in the opening ceremony. Kamal said that the visitors in the exhibition had not come from only one region but 800 delegations had come from 75 countries. He said that they would also organize exhibitions in other cities of the country. The minister said that this expo would help improve agriculture and exports related to it. He said that it would also have a positive effect on the farmers and the country’s economy. Kamal said that the success of the exhibition was due to hard-work of the Ministry of Commerce and missions posted in different countries. The federal minister said that the world was interested in doing business with Pakistan. He said that it was a fact that the country was facing challenges and problems. He further said that in spite of these challenges the economy had stabilized and the inflation had decreased. Kamal said that there were many opportunities in food and agriculture sector and big groups from other sectors of the country also wanted to come to this sector, which would also benefit the farmers.