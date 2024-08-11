Netherlands secure Olympic hockey double with women’s gold

The Netherlands completed a remarkable double in Olympic hockey on Friday when their women’s team, the defending champions, beat China 3-1 in a shootout to take gold just 24 hours after the men’s side had triumphed over Germany. The Dutch women, who were appearing in their sixth successive final, were made to work hard for their fifth Olympic gold medal after the Chinese held them to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Chen Yi put the Chinese ahead after just six minutes and in spite of intense Dutch pressure throughout they appeared to be heading for their first Olympic gold. Nine minutes from time, however, ace penalty corner shooter Yibbi Jansen rifled in her ninth goal of the tournament to level the scores.