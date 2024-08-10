Bangladesh Men’s cricket team to reach Lahore on 13th

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team will reach Pakistan four days prior to its original schedule on August 13 (Tuesday) to take part in the two ICC World Test Championship tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.

The amended schedule will provide the Tigers an opportunity to have extended practice sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the Gaddafi stadium between August 14 and 16 and then move to Islamabad on August 17 and practice at the Rawalpindi stadium till the start of the first test on August 21 at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Earlier, the Bangladesh cricketers were scheduled to land in Islamabad on August 17 and practice during the next three days at the Rawalpindi stadium prior to the test match but the unforeseen circumstances in Bangladesh cut down team’s practice opportunities and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was obliged to extend an invitation to arrive early and have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

Bangladesh are due to take part in two fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from 21-25 August and 30 August-3 September respectively.