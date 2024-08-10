Punjab unveils female Dolphin Squad

Punjab has introduced its first all-female Dolphin Squad, aimed at enhancing public safety and empowering women within the police force. The new squad, stationed in Faisalabad, marks a significant milestone in involving women in traditional law enforcement roles.

Equipped with 500cc heavy bikes and automatic weapons, these female officers have undergone rigorous training to tackle crime and ensure public security. The squad will actively patrol and conduct snap checks, focusing initially on areas with high female foot traffic, such as universities and markets. Faisalabad’s Chief Police Officer (CPO) stated that the squad will not only address safety concerns but also foster better communication with female citizens, providing a more approachable presence in the community.