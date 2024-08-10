Climate Change and Global Health

It’s astonishing, but climate change, rather than COVID-19 or global hunger, poses the most significant risk to people’s health worldwide. The potentially disastrous consequences of our excessive use of fossil fuels, deforestation, and alterations in land use are not a century, half-century, or even two decades away.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that health systems are already delivering care to those impacted by global warming and heightened particle pollutants. The WHO states that around 250,000 individuals are projected to lose their lives from malaria, heat stress, malnutrition, and diarrhea between 2030 and 2050 due to climate change, which jeopardizes our air, food, water, health, and residences.

Additionally, by 2030, the WHO anticipates that the cost of harm to our health will range from $2 to $4 billion. Climate change will persist in causing harm until the world reduces greenhouse gases and adopts cleaner energy, transportation, and food production.

The urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement sustainable practices cannot be overstated.

Storms, floods, and heat waves have disrupted ecological and food systems and have facilitated the spread of food-borne, vector-borne, and water-borne diseases. The resulting health issues impact not only our cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems but also our mental health.

Extreme environmental events lead to injuries, emergency room visits, hospital stays, and premature deaths. The impact of climate change on global health is undeniable and far-reaching.

From disrupting food systems to facilitating the spread of diseases, extreme environmental events caused by climate change have profound effects on our physical and mental well-being. The urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to cleaner energy sources, and implement sustainable practices in transportation and food production cannot be overstated.

Addressing climate change is not only an environmental imperative but also a critical step in safeguarding the health and well-being of current and future generations. The time to take meaningful action is now, as the cost of inaction is not only measured in dollars but also in human lives and suffering.

The writer is a freelance columnist.