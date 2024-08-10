BYC sit-in ends after reaching agreement with govt

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and the government reached an agreement on Friday, bringing an end to the 11-day sit-ins across various parts of Balochistan.

Following the negotiations, a committee has been established to oversee the implementation of all agreed-upon points. Once their demands are met, participants of the Gwadar sit-in are expected to proceed to Turbat in a rally today. Negotiations were led by Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi, along with the Commissioner of Makran Division, the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar, and the SSP. The BYC presented their demands, including the release of detained activists, the withdrawal of cases, and compensation for public losses. It was agreed that no force would be used against peaceful gatherings, and the Balochistan Home Department would issue a notification. Additionally, all roads in Gwadar and Makran will be reopened, and communication networks restored.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has announced plans to march from Gwadar to Turbat, where they will outline their future course of action. The protests began when convoys of demonstrators, demanding the recovery of missing persons, were prevented from attending the BYC meeting in Gwadar. Previous reports indicated that the protests had escalated into violence, resulting in clashes with security forces that left three protesters dead and at least 24 injured. Dr Mahrang Baloch, a BYC leader, claimed that a large number of supporters were detained.