All Blacks eye end to winless streak in Wellington

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said Friday he expects a physical “battle” against Argentina as New Zealand seek to snap their six-year winless streak in Wellington.

The All Blacks host the Pumas on Saturday in the opening round of The Rugby Championship on Saturday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

With regular captain Scott Barrett injured, stand-in skipper Savea anticipates a fierce battle of the forwards against an Argentina side packed with strong scrummagers.

“They are powerful men, who can put you in uncomfortable situations. We know Argentina take a lot of pride in their scrums too, so it’s going to be a battle,” he told reporters Friday.

Argentina pulled off a shock 25-18 win in Christchurch two years ago — the Pumas’ first and only win over All Blacks on New Zealand soil. Savea is keen to avoid a repeat.

“We have seen in the past, they’ve come down to Christchurch and done a job on us. We understand the threats Argentina pose, but if we go out there and do our job, hopefully it will put us in good stead.”

The capital has not been a happy hunting ground in recent years for the All Blacks, who haven’t won any of their four games in Wellington since 2018.