No tolerance for anarchy, asserts army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread “anarchy”, following the military’s recent statements condemning the proliferation of propaganda and false information targeting the security forces online.

Over the past couple of years, social media campaigns against the army have escalated, reflecting broader tensions within the country’s political and social fabric. The government, often in tandem with the military, has responded with stringent measures aimed at controlling the narrative and stifling dissent.

According to excerpts of his speech delivered at an Ulema-o-Mashaikh convention in Islamabad and shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Munir said: “Anarchy is spread through social media.”

“If someone tries to create chaos in Pakistan, by God, we will stand before him. No power in the world can harm Pakistan because this country is built to last,” he added.

The army chief urged scholars and clerics to encourage tolerance and unity in society instead of extremism or discrimination, saying that they should “bring back moderation in the society and reject corruption in the world”.

The army chief also addressed a range of other topics in his address, particularly terrorism. He said the Pakhtun community had made a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism and said the nation stood with it.

The army chief further said: “Khawarij are a great fitna.” COAS Munir said that criminal and smuggling mafias were supporting terrorism.

He added that there was no compulsion in religion in Islam.

The army chief said Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades.

“We are explaining to them not to oppose their neighbour, brother Islamic country, and long-time friend for the sake of the Khawarij fitna,” he said, apparently referring to Pakistan’s longstanding demand from the Afghan Taliban.

On the topic of protests, he said: “We tell the people that if you want to protest, do it but remain peaceful.”

He concluded that the Kashmir dispute was an “incomplete agenda” between Pakistan and India and expressed regret at Israeli atrocities in Gaza, saying: “The heart sheds tears of seeing the atrocities on Palestine and Gaza.”