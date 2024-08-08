Govt committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday said that the present government is committed for the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan vision.

On the directives of the Prime of Pakistan, Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking steps for digital transformation in the country, she said this while delivering keynote address at Digital Nation Summit organised by GSMA in collaboration with Ministry of IT & Telecom.

She also emphasised the need of ending digital divide between rural and urban areas of the country.

Shaza Fatima said that under Prime Minister’s vision of digitalization, the economy, governance and society are being digitalised.

She said that Telecom industry has important role in country’s economic uplift.

She said that effective steps are being taken for boosting Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country.

The Minister said that remarkable progress have been achieved with over 80 percent teledensity and over 190 million subscribers.

“Our broadband customers continue to grow”, she added.

She said that the government is working on National IT Policy focused on ease of doing business and tax breaks to accelerate economic activity in this sector.

She said that Pakistan’s IT Exports saw record surge as it reached 3.223 billion dollars during FY 2023-24.

She said that there were great opportunities for youth in IT sector, as government is focused upon equipping youth with latest digital skills.

Talking about Digital inclusion, Shaza Fatima said that digital gender inclusion is the part of our priorities.

She also emphasised upon joint efforts for digitalization in the country.

Earlier, Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at the GSMA, said: “Pakistan has the potential to realise its aspiration to become a Digital Nation. First it must scale its connected population to strengthen its basic digital economy enabler. Then by adopting a whole-of-government approach and investing in the five key pillars of infrastructure, innovation, data governance, security, and people, Pakistan can unlock its full digital potential, improve the lives of its citizens, and drive sustainable economic growth.

The GSMA is committed to supporting the country’s digital journey and working in partnership to build a connected, inclusive, and prosperous future.”

Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA, Laura Dewar, and Chairman PTA Maj Gen (Retd) Hafeez ur Rehman also addressed.

Secretary IT Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhary, senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, CEOs of Telecom companies, representatives from IT industry attended the Summit.