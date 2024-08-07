Fire breaks out at FO due to short circuit

A fire erupted in the Agha Shahi Block reception area of the Foreign Office on Monday, sparking concerns but causing no harm to personnel, property, or premises.

According to sources, the fire started in a room undergoing repairs but was quickly contained before it could spread further. The fire was attributed to an electrical short circuit. An electrical short circuit in the voltage panel disrupted the power supply, according to soirces. As a precaution, fire brigade and rescue teams arrived promptly. No harm came to the staff, property, or the premises. Technical teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Foreign Office are working to restore power supply as swiftly as possible.