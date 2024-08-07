Monal Controversy

With a much-publicised announcement of its impending closure in the light of the Supreme Court’s order, Monal, a beloved dining establishment in Islamabad, has once again landed in the limelight. Earlier in 2022, Islamabad High Court had ordered the suspension of restaurant operations, castigating the relevant authorities for their complacency towards the widespread destruction of Margalla National Park. While the appellant did manage to get a brief respite from the top court then, the latest ruling has reemphasised the judicial precedent, prioritising the treasured wildlife sanctuary. While the court acknowledged the need to relocate affected restaurants, it noted that commercial activities are not permitted within the park and therefore, all eateries operating inside the territory need to close their operations. Notwithstanding the breathtaking views or the delicious cuisine it offered, Monal has, for decades, stood in a clear violation of the special status enjoyed by national parks – under Regulation 4(3) of the Islamabad Capital Territory Zoning Regulations 1992 – according to which only the land cannot be used for any other activity but the conservation of environment or preservation of the park area.

In a country already suffering from the wrath of climatic change, no considerate authority would allow, let alone facilitate deforestation campaigns. However, the outrage among the loyal patrons appears insistent on reducing the controversy to the legality of just one settlement. The restaurant is neither the first nor the only one to encroach upon the green spaces. Unabated cutting of trees and a cascade of forest fires indicate the impunity with which the timber mafia operates in the region. Perhaps, they too know that no matter what the law may say, their connections or deep pockets would save them from the ‘inconvenience’ of accountability. This brazen disregard for the law, which in this particular episode, means turning a blind eye to the phenomenon of global warming, is what the higher judiciary should pay attention to. Furthermore, the government could also highlight an oft-talked-about resolve by the environmental ministry to make the masterplans of Pakistan’s big cities public to guide inclusive urban planning and keep a check on illegal constructions. *