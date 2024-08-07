Pakistan issues travel advisory for Lebanon amid security concerns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory, urging Pakistani citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon due to the current security situation.

In the advisory, the ministry recommended that all Pakistanis refrain from travelling to Lebanon until further notice, citing recent developments and the prevailing security conditions in the region.

The advisory also advised all Pakistanis residing in Lebanon to leave the country using available commercial flights. Those remaining in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas experiencing heightened tensions.

Pakistanis in Lebanon are instructed to maintain contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut through telephone, WhatsApp, or email.