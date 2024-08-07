US personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraq base

A rocket attack on a base in Iraq wounded multiple US personnel, officials said, adding to already heightened regional tensions over an expected Iranian counterattack on Israel. The rocket fire on Monday was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Ain al-Assad base, which hosts American troops as well as personnel from the US-led coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group. “There was a suspected rocket attack today against US and coalition forces” at the site in western Iraq, a US defence spokesperson said. “Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured.” “Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment” and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the spokesperson added.