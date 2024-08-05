McClenaghan captures ‘dream’ historic Olympic pommel horse gold for Ireland

Rhys McClenaghan said he had accomplished a “lifelong dream” after securing pommel horse gold at the Paris Games on Saturday for Ireland’s first ever Olympic gymnastics medal.

The double world champion made history for his country by edging out Kazakh Nariman Kurbanov by a wafer-thin 0.100 points, with Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States in bronze.

Britain’s most decorated gymnast Max Whitlock was deprived a perfect send-off to his decorated Olympic career, finishing fourth. McClenaghan crumpled with emotion after his faultless 60-second performance crammed with Russian circles, scissors and handstands, finishing off with a foot-perfect dismount.

“There are so many thoughts going through my head,” said the 25-year-old from Northern Ireland. “I’ve accomplished a lifelong dream here. I can’t believe it’s happened. I always felt like it was going to happen, I just wasn’t sure when.”