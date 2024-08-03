Biles, USA gymnasts inspiring Scheffler at Olympics

Scottie Scheffler said watching Simone Biles and her USA teammates win gymnastics gold earlier this week was inspiring ahead of his Olympics debut.

The world number one carded a four-under-par 67 on Thursday in the opening round of the men’s golf event to sit four strokes behind clubhouse leader Hideki Matsuyama.

On Tuesday, he was at Bercy Arena in Paris to see Biles win her fifth Olympic title, alongside Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

Biles, who withdrew from several finals at the Tokyo Games due to struggles with the debilitating condition that gymnasts call “twisties”, will bid to regain her all-around title later Thursday from American teammate Lee. “All the gymnasts did,” Scheffler said when asked if he was inspired by Biles.

“Simone, being as talented as she is. I was amazed at their poise. They compete for years and years and years. For some of them, that may be the only time they are on the Olympics team. “For one tournament to have such an emphasis every four years is really challenging. As somebody who, if I had a bad week this week, I could take a week off and I would still have another great chance to prove it to myself that I can do it under the biggest lights.”