LIV star Niemann says Olympic qualifying rules unfair

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann hit out at the qualifying criteria for the men’s Olympic golf event after a strong first round on Thursday, saying it was unfair on him and other LIV players. The official world rankings are used to determine who qualifies for the Olympics, but events on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit are still ineligible for points. Several big names from the Saudi-backed tour are missing the Paris Games, most controversially reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Niemann played in a handful of European Tour-sanctioned tournaments earlier this year to ensure he remained as one of the leading two Chileans in the rankings to qualify.