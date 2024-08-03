Pakistan makes passports mandatory for Afghan drivers

Pakistani customs authorities have started enforcing a visa requirement for Afghan cargo truck drivers to enter Pakistan.

However, according to the customs authorities, as per the bilateral agreement, the visa requirement for cargo trucks has been implemented starting August 1.

As a result, cargo vehicles without visas have been barred from entering Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing.

In retaliation, the Afghan security authorities have now banned the entry of all types of cargo vehicles from Pakistan into Afghanistan.

Due to this situation, bilateral trade activities have been suspended, and thousands of cargo trucks are now stranded on both sides of the border.

Previously, until July 31st of this year, Afghan cargo truck drivers were provided with temporary entry permits (TAD) to facilitate trade activities without the need for visas.

Before this meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary stated that the government has terminated its existing policy and made passports mandatory for entry into the country. As a result, truck drivers will no longer be allowed to cross the Pak-Afghan border using temporary documents.

The Foreign Secretary also expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups like ISIS, the East Turkestan Movement, and the banned TTP continuing their activities from Afghanistan against Pakistan. He stated that the presence of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan poses a persistent threat to Pakistan, and that Islamabad has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the Afghan authorities.