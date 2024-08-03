Court approves bail of PTI’s social media coordinator

A local court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s international social media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua in a case registered under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA). The court granted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and ordered to release the accused.

The accused was produced before the court of duty magistrate Abbas Shah. He was accused of spreading information of terrorism on social media and having explosive material as well.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against him under PECA for anti-state propaganda while the Counter Terrorism Department of the police registered an FIR regarding the recovery of explosive material.