Three people died and four others were injured when a van plunged into deep ravine here on Friday. According to details, the accident took place in Tandara near Sherwan area of Abbottabad where a van with seven people on board skidded off road due to failure of brakes and fell into deep gorge.

As a result of accident, three people died on the spot while four others were injured.

The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.