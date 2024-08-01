Punjab CM on mission to check prices of food items

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that artificial price increases could not be tolerated.

During a crucial meeting here on Wednesday, she discussed a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily-use items, focusing on commodities such as chicken and milk.

This was the second such meeting within a week aimed at formulating a robust mechanism to curb price manipulation.

The CM instructed authorities concerned to launch a special campaign against milk adulteration and enhance the system for price monitoring and stabilisation. Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for all stakeholders to collaborate in improving supply chain performance. She highlighted that leveraging modern technology is essential to achieving price stability.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Food Moazzam Sipra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal, and other relevant officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting on Wednesday, reviewed 471 road projects under the Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to start construction of roads in the province by September 15. She agreed to complete the Roads Rehabilitation Program by June 30.

The CM reviewed 75 projects of road rehabilitation in villages under Rural Roads Rehabilitation Program. She said with a budget outlay of Rs 192 billion, also start work on rural roads by Sep 15.

Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to undertake construction and rehabilitation of Kartarpur Corridor. She said GT Road to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Ring Road will be constructed and expanded, adding that 93 km-long road from Multan to Vehari will also be constructed and repaired. Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road and Kumahan interchange 24 km-road will also be constructed and repaired. “We will take the lead by completing 5-year’s work in a single year,” she said.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Communications Minister Sohaib Ahmed Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of actor Sardar Kamal.

The CM said that Sardar Kamal’s services in the field of acting will always be remembered. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.