Punjab Police intensify crackdown on power pilferers

Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police have intensified the crackdown against electricity thieves across the province. Under the guidance of the IG Punjab, police teams in every district, including Lahore, are assisting in the ongoing campaign against electricity theft. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police in the first seven months of this year, a total of 61,583 cases against electricity thieves have been registered across the province, including Lahore and 32,733 suspects involved in electricity theft have been arrested and imprisoned. Challans have been completed for over 37,629 cases of electricity theft, and 5,055 accused were convicted who caused financial damage to the national exchequer. In Lahore alone, 18,156 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 17,796 suspects, with stringent legal actions underway against them.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that actions against those damaging national assets will continue under a zero-tolerance policy, with indiscriminate measures being taken to ensure that electricity thieves are held accountable and face the strictest penalties.

Separately, Punjab Police khidmat centers are actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens across the province, So far this year, more than 1.45 million citizens have availed policing services from these state of art khidmat centers. Punjab Police spokesperson said that each month, millions of citizens benefit from police services in over a dozen categories. This year, over 393,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, 690,000 citizens have undergone general police verification.

Approximately 4,000 citizens have completed police verification of private employees. More than 98,000 citizens have completed tenant registration certificates. Over 14,000 citizens have had vehicle verifications done. More than 91,000 citizens have obtained medico-legal certificates. 44,000 citizens have reported lost documents, and 2,708 have registered crime reports. 61,638 citizens have obtained copies of FIRs. 74 citizens have filed reports of violence against women. In ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups, legal & social protection has been provided to over 44,000 individuals, and 535 citizens have completed employee registration (ROPE).

IG Punjab said that police service centers are an outstanding project for public service delivery. He mentioned that services are being enhanced based on the feedback received from the citizens. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police will continue to effectively utilize information technology for providing services to the public.