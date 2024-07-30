As the date for Youm-e-Istehsaal approaches, it is essential to highlight the significance of this day and the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.

Every year, Pakistan observes August 5 as a reaction to the Revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day in 2019, the Indian government under Narendra Modi had scrapped the Indian constitution’s Article 370, which guaranteed a special status to the region of occupied Kashmir.

This commemorative day is a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice in the region. With a focus on Indian aggression in Kashmir, we must continue to raise our voices, forcing the world to acknowledge the brutalities faced by the Kashmiri people for decades on end and the resilience they are still showing in the face of adversity.

Although India has over the years tried to downplay its illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir, confusing the international community with self-touted claims of peace and prosperity in the valley, Pakistan has, to date, stayed true to its promise to keep reminding about the injustice and oppression faced by the Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian government. Youm-e-Istehsaal is a similar commemoration to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and reaffirm support for their right to self-determination.

The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Kashmiri people

The Indian government’s actions in Kashmir have been marked by widespread human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the use of pellet guns against unarmed civilians.

The region has been under a strict military lockdown for years, with communication blackouts and restrictions on movement imposed on the local population. These oppressive measures are a clear violation of international law and human rights standards but call it a tragic consequence of the Indian diaspora or their covert diplomacy, many in the civilised world prefer to buy their concocted tales of being the largest democracy instead. New Delhi continues to keep a massive military presence in the disputed region and thousands of Kashmiris have been held in detention in the world’s largest open-air prison.

Despite facing immense challenges, the people of Kashmir have shown remarkable resilience and determination in their struggle for freedom.

They continue to resist occupation and demand their right to self-determination. Youm-e-Istehsaal is a day for the Kashmiri people to come together and demonstrate their strength and unity in the face of adversity.

The international community must play a proactive role in addressing the human rights abuses in Kashmir. The United Nations and other global bodies must hold India accountable for its actions in the region and work towards a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Kashmiri people and must take concrete steps to ensure their rights are protected.

Every year, we hope that by the time next August comes around, Pakistan will be celebrating the much-awaited arrival of self-independence with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. But before seeing them breathe in freedom and enjoy their due rights, it is essential to not back down from this fight and stand in solidarity with them. The Indian atrocities in Kashmir cannot be ignored, and the international community must work towards justice and peace in the region.

The writer is a student.