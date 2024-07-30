Traders announce strike against withholding tax

The Wholesaler and Grossers Association on Monday announced a three-day strike across the country against what it called an ‘unjust’ withholding tax imposed in the budget 2024-25, ARY News reported. In a statement issued here, the Wholesalers and Grossers Association spokesperson said that grocery shops, grain markets, and wholesale markets will remain closed from July 31 to August 2. The Wholesaler and Grossers Association announced that their protest will continue until the taxes are abolished. Earlier, the traders’ community threatened to observe a country-wide shutdown if the government does not withdraw the recently issued Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) under the Tajir-Dost Scheme. President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch in a statement rejected the SRO issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said that if the SRO is not withdrawn, the traders will be forced to announce a nationwide shutdown. Ajmal Baloch demanded from the FBR to immediately withdraw the SRO or else they would announce the strike. Ajmal Baloch said that the SRO should be issued in accordance with the agreed-upon terms between the government and the traders.