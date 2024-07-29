The 9th HUM Awards: Celebrating Two Years of Pakistani Entertainment in London!

LONDON – Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 9th HUM Awards bring the magic of Pakistani entertainment to London’s iconic OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, 28th September 2024. Join us for a spectacular celebration honoring the best in Pakistani television, showcasing achievements from both 2022 and 2023.

HUM TV, renowned for its groundbreaking content and captivating dramas, is pulling out all the stops for this star-studded event. Fans from around the globe are eagerly anticipating a night filled with electrifying performances, heartfelt moments, and prestigious awards. Expect a thrilling mix of music, dance, and comedy, celebrating the artistry and talent that make Pakistani entertainment beloved worldwide.

Commenting on the upcoming HUM Awards Maimona Siddiqui, Chief Content Officer of HUM Network Limited, expressed her excitement: “We are thrilled to take HUM Awards to the vibrant and dynamic city of London this year and host them at the prestigious OVO Arena Wembley, a renowned hub of artistic brilliance. This combination promises to elevate the prestige of this event to new heights, creating unprecedented excitement. Additionally, the enthusiasm, participation and unwavering support of our expatriate Pakistani community, wherever these HUM Awards have been held, have played a key role in their success. We are anticipating the same incredible energy and love in London. A fantastic mix of entertainment has been curated, including performances from top artists, engaging acts, and surprise elements that will captivate the audience. We are confident that the 9th edition of the HUM Awards will create an unforgettable experience for all.”

The evening will also honor outstanding contributions from artists and creators across various categories. Spanning two years of achievements, the competition is fierce, reflecting the high standards and creativity of the industry.

Sultana Siddiqui, President of HUM Network, emphasized the significance of the event, saying, “HUM Awards is an ideal platform for us to celebrate our art, music, and cinema with the world, and this year in particular, with the British-Pakistani community in the UK, where we can showcase the diversity and vibrancy of our culture to a wider audience. Our aim with HUM Awards has not only been to promote the local entertainment industry but also to project a positive image of Pakistan and its people. In today’s world, where borders are increasingly becoming blurred, I believe that entertainment can play a significant role in breaking down cultural barriers and building bridges between communities. We cordially invite you to join us for an evening of glamour, excitement, and cultural exchange.”

The 9th HUM Awards are more than just an event; they are a testament to the power and reach of Pakistani entertainment. As we gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the past two years, we look forward to a future of continued excellence and innovation in the industry.

Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network Limited, added, “The 9th edition of the HUM Awards promises to feature Pakistan’s most talented artists, musicians, and performers. I would like to extend a special invitation to all our friends and partners in the UK to join us for this momentous occasion as not only will it be an incredible opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our shared heritage, and build new connections, but also provide a chance for non-Pakistani audiences to discover the vibrant world of Pakistani entertainment and get a glimpse of our rich culture.”

As we eagerly anticipate this extraordinary celebration, the 9th HUM Awards shine as a beacon of resilience and creativity within the Pakistani entertainment industry. This event promises an unforgettable night of unity, cultural exchange, and the celebration of remarkable talent that consistently pushes boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide. The excitement is building, and the air is electric with anticipation for what will undoubtedly be a magical night to remember.

Don’t miss this incredible event!