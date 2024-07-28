Multan’s pigeon bazaar: A bustling bird hub

Nestled in the heart of Pakistan’s historical city of Multan, renowned for its Sufi shrines, sweet mangoes, sohan halwa, and exquisite tile work, lied an ancient pigeon market that has captivated locals and visitors for centuries as busy hub for birds trade.

Known as the “Godri” the pigeon market, this busy bazaar offers a unique glimpse into the city’s rich cultural heritage and its deep connection to the natural world, said Known historian and social figure Zahoor Ahmed Dhareeja.

Located in the historic Hussain Agahi Bazaar, the “Godri” pigeon market has been a focal point for bird enthusiasts and traders for generations, Dhareeja maintained. The market is particularly famous for housing a variety of high-quality breeds of pigeons and many other unique birds which make it a sought-after destination for bird lovers from across the region.

Commenting on historical perspective, the name “Godri” is believed to be derived from the Urdu word for “dock,” as this area was once situated along the bank of the Chenab River, where boats and ships would dock. Over time, the area evolved into a thriving marketplace, and the name “Godri” became synonymous with the pigeon market, stated Dhareeja. Earlier, it was located in Kalay Mandi. Due to huge gathering, it was shifted near Dault Gate, he added.

The “Godri” pigeon market is not just a local affair but it evolved into a global trading hub for birds. A wide array of avian species, including parrots, partridges, falcons, peacocks, and many more, are bought and sold here. The historian Zahoor Dhareeja observed that some of these birds were incredibly rare and command exorbitant prices.

He added, while the pigeons are the main attraction, the Godri market also caters to other pet lovers. Dogs, cats, rabbits, and other domesticated animals are also traded in the market.

Responding to a query about cultural significance, another historian Raziuddin Razi also spoke and stated, the “Godri” pigeon market was more than just a place to buy and sell birds. He hinted it as a cultural institution that had shaped the identity of Multan.

The market reflects the city’s deep-rooted love for animals and its appreciation for the natural world.

About market growth, Razi commented, with its rich history and global reach, the Godri pigeon market has immense potential for growth. Experts suggest that by establishing a dedicated market for birds, Multan can further boost its economy and attract tourists from around the world.