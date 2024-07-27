Integrating safety, resilience in SME manufacturing thru modern HSE systems

In manufacturing sector, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play a pivotal role, driven by product innovations. Experts consider significance of SMEs beyond economic contributions, as these enterprises create jobs, foster local impact, and drive healthy competition.

However, sustainable growth demands a transition toward larger organizations, necessitating robust production systems that address increased requirements while ensuring health, safety, and environmental compliance. All large industrial corporations typically operate mature Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) management systems, while SMEs face various challenges. Allocating comparable resources for HSE implementation is difficult when their primary focus remains business growth.

Faisal Majeed, an accomplished HSE professional with an impressive 18-year track record, shared his insights on this key topic. His expertise extends across multinational corporations, spanning diverse geographies. From bustling markets of the Middle East to the vibrant landscapes of Africa, Turkey, North America, and South America, Faisal Majeed has navigated regional and global HSE compliance with finesse. His career stands as a testament to the critical role HSE plays in safeguarding workplaces worldwide.

When asked about the importance of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) for SMEs, Faisal Majeed emphasized its critical role in safeguarding businesses. He said that the HSE systems safeguard SMEs by identifying hazards and implementing preventive measures. Protecting the workforce reduces financial losses that could otherwise jeopardize the business, he said. He also said that implementing an HSE system ensures adherence to local and international regulations, avoiding penalties and legal disputes.

About resource efficiency, he said that efficient resource use directly impacts the company’s bottom line. “Cost savings from optimized energy and resource utilization contribute to long-term financial success,” he said. About stakeholder impact, he said that an effective HSE Management System enhances SMEs’ reputation and competitiveness. “It resonates positively with customers, suppliers, investors, and employees,” he said.

About world class HSE systems for small and medium enterprises, Faisal Majeed said that these enterprises often lack the budget and resources for complex safety solutions. However, he said that hiring experienced HSE consultants familiar with world-class systems can bridge this gap. To another question, he said that these consultants tailor scaled-down world class HSE programs to match SME needs while ensuring regulatory compliance.

On the use of AI in modern tools, the HSE professional shared his knowledge and skills of implementing AI solutions in the workplace. He confirmed that multinationals were now abandoning the traditional HSE management systems in favor of modern solutions. These cutting-edge systems incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), and Wearable Technologies.

He said that the distinguishing feature of AI-enabled HSE solutions lies in their capacity to learn, adapt, and autonomously respond. While initial costs may seem high, rapid adoption and startup innovations are driving affordability, he said, adding that this rapid adoption will make this more cost effective and accessible for SMEs. When taken into consideration the costs of workplace injury compensation and rising insurance premiums, he said that the return on investment on such system was justified and rather contributed to bottom-line of the company.

A renowned pharma and healthcare MNCs, where Faisal Majeed currently works, have piloted AI and Computer Image-enabled HSE solutions. These systems identify unsafe behaviors and patterns that routine inspections often miss. Balancing privacy and safety, they prevent life-changing injuries or fatalities. In deploying such solutions, involving employees ensures successful implementation. Faisal Majeed is part of efforts in founding and funding such Modern HSE software startups that automate risk assessments, incident reporting, and compliance tracking.

By digitizing these tasks, it streamlines operations, reduces manual effort, and optimizes resources. These solutions can bring in much need step change in HSE compliance for SMEs, as cost-effective AI solutions would allow seamless integration of safety and resilience from the outset of SME. Faisal Majeed’s conviction is clear: AI-driven HSE management solutions aren’t a luxury; they’re an essential investment for SMEs aiming to thrive in a dynamic world and build resilience for the future.