Court acquits Qureshi, others in May 9 cases

A lower court on Thursday issued order for acquittal of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other accused in cases pertaining to May 9 riots. The court said that Mr Qureshi was accused of provoking the protesters. It said that penal code 109 couldn’t be applied on accused until he was found clearly involved in crime. It said that the crime was not proved to the extent of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. It said that MPO-19 and section 144 was also applied in case against Mr Qureshi. It said that only a relevant officer could file the complaint under these sections. It said that the prosecution case was weak as district magistrate was not a complainant against the accused. The accused couldn’t be given sentence in the case even after recording the evidences. The court accepted the acquittal of Qureshi and 14 other accused in the case.