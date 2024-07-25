Naseebo Lal’s son debut rendition does not sit well with audience

Naseebo Lal’s son could not impress the audience with his debut rendition at a live concert in the UK and drew negative remarks over his lacklustre performance and selection of costumes. During her performance in Birmingham, she was accompanied on stage by her son, who chose to showcase his talent by singing.

He chose the popular song ‘We Kamleya’ by Arijit Singh. However, his performance received mixed reviews from fans and social media users. While Naseebo Lal’s son attempted to deliver a rendition of the hit song, some fans expressed their disappointment, saying he did not execute it flawlessly. Even though Naseebo Lal herself tried to support and accompany him on stage, it still wasn’t to their liking.

Social media users took to various platforms to voice their opinions, expressing dissatisfaction with his vocals and appearance. Comparisons were drawn between Naseebo Lal’s son and the self-proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

They suggested that his training might have been influenced by the latter rather than his own mother.

A user joked: “Karahat Fateh Ali.”

One sarcastically said: “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s career is in danger.”

Criticism focused on the perception that he fell short of expectations as a performer.

A user said: “Your talent is god gifted. Please return it to god.”

One wrote: “Hats off to the crowd that is making so much noise on such a performance.”

Another commented: “His voice is amazing he should try selling some sweet potatoes.”

Some social media users poked fun at his blonde hair and criticised his choice of outfit.

Many suggested that he should dedicate more time to honing his singing skills instead of focusing on unconventional looks. A user commented: “I should dress up in Western clothes so people will think I’m a good singer.”