Hydro Dams: Challenges and Way Forward

The Kalabagh Dam is a proposed hydroelectric dam on the Indus River, located in the Mianwali District of Punjab, Pakistan. Despite its potential to address Pakistan’s water and energy needs, the project has been highly controversial and has faced numerous challenges. The Kalabagh Dam remains a contentious issue in Pakistan, with deep-rooted political, environmental, and technical challenges. The debate reflects broader issues of water resource management, inter-provincial relations, and sustainable development in the country. Any resolution would require careful negotiation, compromise, and a focus on equitable resource distribution among all provinces.

Some opponents argue that the dam could adversely affect the agriculture of the regions relying on the Indus River for irrigation. Reduced water flow downstream could harm crops and reduce agricultural productivity. Sindh fears that the dam would reduce the downstream flow of the Indus River, leading to reduced water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is concerned about the potential flooding of fertile lands and displacement of local populations in the Nowshera district. Baluchistan worried about their share of water being reduced, which could affect their agricultural productivity.

Reduced water flow downstream could harm crops and reduce agricultural productivity. Some suggest investing in smaller, less controversial hydroelectric projects or improving water management and conservation practices across the country as more viable solutions. Proponents of the dam argue for a more comprehensive and integrated approach to water management in Pakistan, including the construction of the Kalabagh Dam to address long-term water shortages and energy needs.

The recurring floods in Pakistan present a significant challenge, causing widespread devastation to lives, property, and infrastructure every few years. Investing in flood control infrastructure such as dams, levees, and reservoirs can help regulate water flow, reduce flood risk, and protect vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, enhancing early warning systems and emergency response capabilities is crucial for timely evacuation and relief efforts during flood events

Understanding the significance of water in shaping prosperity sheds light on the enduring economic growth and legacies of these regions. Proper utilization of water reserves can significantly contribute to agricultural productivity, economic development, and water security in Pakistan. Maximizing the efficiency of irrigation systems and implementing sustainable water management practices could help harness the full potential of these resources while also addressing challenges such as water scarcity and environmental concerns.

It is crucial to explore innovative strategies for utilizing the remaining untapped water reserves effectively to ensure sustainable development and prosperity for the nation. Allocating the untapped water reserves among Pakistan’s four provinces could foster even distribution and usage of water resources, bolstering agricultural and economic growth in the country. By allocating the proper & fair water resources to all provinces as per the agreement, the Government could help address water scarcity issues and promote sustainable growth across the country. Effective management and coordination among the provinces would be essential to ensure fair allocation and efficient utilization of these valuable water reserves for the well-being of all citizens.

The master plan should be made to utilize all available water of 145 MAF. It will be the only way to make a consensus among all the provinces. It is considered that one million acre-feet of water could generate approximately 2 billion dollars in revenue and the untapped water reserves of 30-35 million acre-feet in Pakistan could potentially yield a significant economic return. By utilizing new and advanced irrigation techniques, and modern agricultural production techniques, and exploring opportunities for hydroelectric power generation, the country could harness this economic potential. With proper planning and management, maximizing & utilizing the value of Pakistan’s water resources could contribute to the country’s real economic growth and prosperity.

The floods in Pakistan destroyed infrastructure, businesses, agriculture and economy. The water shortage in the main rivers of Pakistan including the Ravi, Indus River, Jhelum River, and Chenab River which are lifelines for the country’s agriculture and economy, resulted in significant reductions in water availability. The water levels in Mangla Dam, Tarbela Dam, and Chashma Barrage have significantly declined by up to 30 percent. Kala Bagh Dam is the best site to control all flood water and divert it to barren areas of the country. Environmental experts have warned of environmental and climate change threats, it is important to facilitate the construction of the Kala Bagh Dam without any further delay.

The significance of utilizing indigenous resources to address Pakistan’s electricity crisis is the need of the hour. The hydroelectric projects have played a crucial role in the country’s economic development of any nation or country but we failed to do so due to a lack of visionary leadership of the country during the last fifty years & a wasted abundance of resources of this nation.

Even not a single large hydro dam was completed during the last 40 years. Our so-called failed leadership missed several opportunities at each and every step and still on the same path to further destroy the nation and country. Political instability is one of the major causes of this mega-destruction. Even the major allocation of funds from CPEC for energy is for thermal and oil-based projects and only very limited resources are allocated for hydroelectric resources which is a high kind of negligence.

According to one estimate, Pakistan’s total installed electricity generation capacity is 45,000MW out of which 27,000MW of Electricity generation is through thermal resources and 11,000MW of electricity generation is through water resources. The remaining capacity, 6,500MW comes from sources including solar and other renewables.

It is considered that while Pakistan can produce nearly 50,000 MW of electricity, actual electricity generation may vary based on factors such as fuel availability, maintenance schedules, grid stability, and demand fluctuations. We can use 35,000 MW in summer and 20,000 MW in winter but the transmission system cannot bear more than 20,000 MW demand.

Construction and completion of HVDC transmission lines of Matiari to Faisalabad and Hub to Kot Addu on an urgent basis & a special audit for all IPPs and High Voltage transmission lines should be started without any further delay. Inter-Provincial Dialogue needs to initiate comprehensive and inclusive dialogues between the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan to address their concerns and find common grounds.

Visionary leadership can play a mediating role, ensuring that the interests of all provinces are fairly represented and addressed. Many other hydro projects could have been started during the last forty years but we wasted time only on the Kalabagh Dam and water worth billions of dollars is thrown into the sea every year.

Resolving the Kalabagh Dam issue requires a balanced approach that considers the technical, social, and political dimensions of the project but at the same time, we need to think out of the box and consider other mega water dams. Building trust and consensus among the provinces and political parties and addressing the concerns of true stakeholders/affected communities is crucial for moving forward. With careful planning, transparent decision-making, and inclusive dialogue, it is possible to find a solution that benefits all stakeholders and contributes to Pakistan’s long-term water and energy security. It is true that where many hearts and hands join together, the light of success shines forever.

The writer is an entrepreneur and Advisor (LGU).