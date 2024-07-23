India, often vocal about its historical and cultural ties with Afghanistan, hosts around 21,000 Afghan refugees. However, the ground reality for these individuals starkly contrasts India’s self-proclaimed role as a natural ally. Out of these refugees, 11,000 are seeking asylum but remain unrecognized, exposing the harsh and discriminatory nature of India’s refugee policies. Despite India’s claims of solidarity, Afghan refugees face severe socio-economic challenges, safety concerns and legal discrimination.

Among the 21,000 Afghan refugees in India, only a small number have been officially recognized. The remaining 11,000 asylum seekers are left in a bureaucratic limbo, struggling for basic recognition. This lack of official status strips them of fundamental rights and services, showcasing India’s failure to uphold its humanitarian obligations. The prolonged uncertainty leaves these refugees, some of whom have been in India for over 15 years, without a stable income, education, or healthcare, amplifying their distress.

Afghan refugees in India face dire socio-economic hardships. Many live in squalid conditions, deprived of formal employment, healthcare, and educational opportunities. The absence of income-generating avenues forces them into precarious and informal work, barely enough to sustain their families. Education, a critical component for any refugee child’s future, remains out of reach for many Afghan children due to financial constraints and lack of documentation, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and despair.

Afghan Muslims in India endure a constant sense of insecurity, exacerbated by the country’s rising Hindu nationalist identity. The prevailing communal tensions and discriminatory attitudes further alienate Afghan refugees, making their integration into Indian society increasingly challenging. This pervasive fear impacts their daily lives, limiting their movement and participation in the community, and exacerbating their overall vulnerability.

India’s treatment of Afghan refugees as illegal migrants under the archaic 1946 Foreigners Act starkly highlights its discriminatory stance. This classification denies them refugee rights and access to essential social services. Unlike many countries, India lacks specific refugee laws or adherence to international conventions, leaving Afghan refugees without legal protection. This absence of legal safeguards makes them susceptible to arbitrary detention and deportation, compounding their plight.

India’s asylum policies are deeply discriminatory, often dictated by diplomatic ties, religion, and ethnicity. This selective approach results in favouritism, where certain groups receive preferential treatment over others. Afghan refugees find themselves on the wrong side of this bias, subjected to harsher conditions compared to other refugee groups in India. This discriminatory practice underscores the hypocrisy of India’s purported humanitarian values.

The revocation of visas for 2,500 Afghan students by the Indian government starkly contradicts India’s professed friendship with Afghanistan. This decision has left these students in a state of distress and uncertainty, unable to continue their education and facing an ambiguous future. Approximately 700 Afghan students, both male and female, are currently grappling with the extreme stress caused by India’s inconsistent visa policies. These students had come to India with hopes of building a better future, only to find their dreams shattered by bureaucratic indifference.

The expulsion of Afghan students by Indian universities under the guise of administrative reasons is a betrayal of the trust between the two countries. These students, who had invested significant time and resources into their education in India, now face the prospect of returning to a war-torn country without completing their studies. This move not only disrupts their educational journey but also strains diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan, calling into question India’s true commitment to its so-called ally.

The situation of Afghan refugees in India is a glaring humanitarian crisis that demands immediate attention. Despite India’s vocal claims of being a natural ally to Afghanistan, the reality for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers is one of severe discrimination, legal neglect, and socio-economic hardship.

Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive overhaul of India’s refugee and asylum policies, ensuring that all refugees, regardless of their origin, religion, or ethnicity, are treated with fairness and dignity. India must align its practices with international standards and extend the necessary protection and support to Afghan refugees. Only through such measures can India genuinely uphold its commitment to humanitarian principles and restore its credibility as a compassionate nation.

The writer is a freelance columnist.