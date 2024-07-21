PakWheels Being No. 1 Automobile Platform of Pakistan for Two Decades

PakWheels.com has revolutionized the buying and selling process of vehicles in Pakistan through its unique platform and services. For over two decades, the company has provided a trustworthy digital place for car lovers to post the ads of their cars, to provide hundreds of options for buying, to discuss the automobile related issues and along with that offering different services i.e., Inspection, Insurance, Finance, Sell it For Me and Auto Store, to name a few, to make the life of a common person easy.

“Today, PakWheels.com is the first name that comes to mind if anyone is looking for a solution to their automotive needs,” the company director Suneel Munj said in a statement, adding thatPakWheels.com gets over 50 million visitors annually with more than 650 million page views on the website.

Sharing further details, Munj said, PakWheels.com is not only a hub where buyers and sellers can interact, it is also a comprehensive automotive portal with a forum dedicated to all automotive discussions, a blog that keeps the users up to date with the latest happenings in the automotive industry of Pakistan and the world at large.

“At PakWheels.com, we believe that it is our duty to provide our visitors with the best online experience and this is what our mission speaks of – to revolutionize and continuously add value to the way people buy and sell vehicles online, in Pakistan,” he emphasized.

“We aim to provide our users with the most comprehensive automotive knowledge with respect to Pakistan and the world alike, and help them develop a sense of belonging in the automotive community. Our motto reflects our vision: THINK WHEELS, THINK PAKWHEELS,” the car guru concluded.