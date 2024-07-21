Impasse between govt, SIC persists over PAC chairman slot

Among many deadlocks between the government and the PTI-backed Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC), one on the appointment of the chairmanship of the coveted after Public Accounts Committee (PAC) doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

According to the sources, the SIC hasn’t sent names of a four-member panel to the government despite latter’s demand. Now the government has again asked the SIC to give names for the panel of the PAC chairmanship.

PML-N Chief Whip Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has again contacted PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar to submit names of the candidates for the panel. Dr Chaudhry intends to write a letter to the PTI chief in this regard. It must be noted that the SIC is bent on making Sheikh Waqas Akram, the chairman of the PAC, while the government wants the SIC to come up with other names.