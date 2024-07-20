Fawad Khan refuses the ‘superstar’ tag

Pakistani cinema heartthrob and one of the biggest superstars in the country, Fawad Khan says he would rather be an audience-favourite actor than be labelled with such tags and take pressure on himself.

During a new interview with a local magazine, Fawad Khan opened up on his popularity across borders and with utmost humility maintained that he does not consider himself a superstar.

“No no no, please don’t say this,” he interrupted when dubbed as the biggest superstar of the country.

Khan continued, “I can only thank god for that. As I always say, fate and destiny have their part. I don’t think I’ve done that kind of amazing work to deserve what I have today. I feel very strongly about it and I’m being completely honest.”

“When you give that label to someone or tag them as a superstar, it has its cons. One gets addicted to it. And when you are taken off from that mantle or podium of stardom, the fall is very hard and it’s not a very pleasant feeling,” reflected ‘Ms. Marvel’ actor. “I believe staying away from all of this is in a way a blessing. Because actors are very sensitive creatures, due to the business of vanity they are in; so it’s better to just mind their business, do the job, get paid and go home.”

“I would rather be known as an actor whose work the audience enjoys than to think of myself as a superstar,” he concluded.

On the work front, Fawad Khan made his comeback with Zee5’s new web series ‘Barzakh’, co-starring acclaimed actor Sanam Saeed. The first episode of the six-part series premiered on July 19. Moreover, Khan is set for his Bollywood comeback with a rom-com flick, opposite Vaani Kapoor.