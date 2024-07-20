From Zarb-e-Azab to Azm-e-Istehkam

Multiple terrorist groups are operating against the State of Pakistan with different agendas. However, their main objective is to create an atmosphere of insecurity and to target economic development projects. Pakistan has been fighting a war against terrorism for four decades but the challenge of terrorism keeps on increasing. The epicentre of terrorism is the bordering areas of Afghanistan being used by Afghan proxy TTP, Daesh and Al-Qaeda. The United Nations’ 15th report to the Security Council is an endorsement of Pakistan’s stance about TTP operating from Afghanistan. According to the UN report, the terrorist groups TTP, Daesh and Al-Qaeda are continuously using Afghan soil for terrorist operations against Pakistan.

The report further revealed that around 6,000-6,500 fighters are recruited by TTP in Afghanistan and are completely free to carry out their activities with the support of the Afghan Taliban. Moreover, the regional Al-Qaeda operatives in Afghanistan, who have long-term ties with the Taliban, are assisting TTP in conducting high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan, by providing operational and logistical support.

The TTP operatives, along with the local fighters, are being trained at al-Qaida camps set up in multiple border provinces such as Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kunar, and Nuristan. Taking full advantage of the Afghan Taliban’s support, the TTP has intensified attacks against Pakistan, significantly increasing from 573 in 2021 to 715 in 2022 and 1,210 in 2023, with the trend continuing in 2024.

Dismantling terrorists’ roots is not impossible.

Dismantling terrorists’ roots is not impossible and Operations like Zarb-e-Azab are proof of the Pakistan Army’s professional capabilities and resilience in dealing with any kind of challenge. The analysis of the past major military operations reflects the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations (IBOs). These operations led to the arrest and neutralization of numerous high-profile terrorists and militant leaders. Besides this, the targeted operations also disrupted the financial networks supporting terrorism and organized crime, weakening their economic base. This, in turn, reduced, the operational capabilities of terrorists thereby significantly contributing to a reduction in terrorism-related incidents and the overall crime rates in the country thus enhancing public safety and security. They have also been instrumental in reclaiming areas previously under militants’ control and in restoring the writ of the state in these regions.

For a clear understanding of threat perception, accurate information and knowing the enemy has great significance for security apparatus. This process helps in the identification of targets and carrying out precision strikes resulting in minimized chances of collateral damage and civilian casualties. Reliable information helps in understanding the evolving threat landscape and formulation of strategy accordingly.

Keeping in view the increasing challenges of terrorism, the government has announced Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. Based on the previous successes of the IBOs, there is a need to enhance intelligence capabilities to preempt and thwart potential threats, leading to more proactive security measures. In addition to the above, coordination of military intelligence agencies with law enforcement agencies will increase its effectiveness in countering threats.

