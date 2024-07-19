Another Emmy win could add an extra $8.5 million to Jeremy Allen White’s paycheque

FX’s The Bear has recently shattered records with a total of 23 Emmy nominations.

If Jeremy Allen White secures another Emmy win, money experts at Moneywise predict his season four salary could surge by $850,000 per episode, boosting his total earnings by $8.5 million.

In January, reports surfaced that Jeremy Allen White’s The Bear salary had skyrocketed 114.2 percent, from $350,000 to $750,000 per episode. Moneywise experts predict another Emmy win for ‘Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series’ this September could elevate his rate to $1.6 million per episode, mirroring his previous substantial pay increase.

If The Bear sticks to its 10-episode format and White appears in all episodes, he could potentially earn a massive $16 million for season four.

Speaking on the estimations, Kris Bruynson, VP Marketing for Moneywise commented: “It’s no surprise Jeremy Allen White has once again been nominated, where his portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto is nothing short of exceptional.”

“While the competition is undeniably stiff, with the likes of Steve Martin, Larry David and Matt Berry in the running, White’s star power has been steadily rising. Given his growing popularity and the immense success of The Bear, it’s reasonable to expect a significant salary increase, even without another Emmy win.”