Famous Singer Zaheer Abbas is known for his Journey, Words and Actions loaded with inspiration



Born and brought up in Lahore, A Sufi, Qawali and a versatile emerging talented singer Zaheer Abbas, was fascinated by the idea of singing since childhood. And hence, music took hold of Zaheer at a very early phase of his life. He loved to sing and direct music compositions . Zaheer abbas was born on November 8th, 1983 in Lahore. He cultivated his art so well, people can’t resist cherishing his work.

Zaheer Abbas has a master’s degree in History, followed by another master’s degree in Music from Punjab University.

He has performed in many beautiful cities of Pakistan at the forefront amidst an untold number of fans and has captivated millions of hearts.

Zaheer has represented Pakistan in many countries such as Uk, India and Muscat. This 39-years old singer comes from a singing background . Singer Zaheer abbas is son of legendary Musician Shahzad Akhter.

He has been working with City News Network as a music director since 2013 to date.

Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan have been his favourite singers and he treats them as idols. Talking about them, Zaheer says “Their songs and voice soothes the soul and can enlighten anyone’s mood”. Singer Zaheer abbas got fame at a very young age. With a fanbase of thousands of people’s and being an aspiring Musician as well, he possesses a charismatic personality. As a Youtube star Zaheer Abbas takes his fans through a journey of musicality and artistry. Fans eagerly wait to know what new he has in store for them.

He has proven it truly righteous that you can create wonders when you dedicate yourself to your passion. He believes every dream could be turned into a reality. Talking about the current generation, he says that nowadays among youngsters, there is a lack of decision. They are unable to decide what they want from their life. And most importantly they are afraid of failures and struggle. Youngsters have zero patience. He further says that to achieve goals and fulfill dreams, one must accept failure. It provides strength. One must always be patient and refrain from backing off. Zaheer abbas ever fails to inspire many through his journey, words and actions.