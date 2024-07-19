Unprecedented Killings

In the past nine months, a determined resolve by the Israeli regime to leave a trail of devastation, death and sheer shock in its wake has been the only constant in the badgered, razed-down-to-the-ground Gaza strip, trying hard to erase its existence.

The never-ending wave of violence has reignited long-standing tensions in the region, with Palestinians facing unprecedented levels of oppression and brutality at the hands of the Israeli military. Of course, there’s nothing new about the brutal and unrelenting assault on innocent civilians and news headlines are littered with daily episodes of indiscriminate attacks on residential areas, schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure; resulting in mass casualties and leaving the people of Gaza reeling in horror. However, individual tragedies underscore the importance of relating to the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods as a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions. Last week, IDF forces left a 24-year-old Palestinian with Down syndrome and autism for dead after setting a combat dog on him during a raid of his family home. That these incidents are not a new or secluded phenomenon but rather a recurring nightmare that has plagued the region for decades makes the plight even more unbearable.

One does not need to look any further than the records of renowned human rights organizations documenting these grave human rights violations. If Muhammed Bhar was cruelly killed to send a loud message to his family members, a Palestinian journalist’s life was snatched in a bombing to suppress free speech and obliterate efforts to take the lid off the war crimes. Abu Armana’s death brought the total casualties of Palestinian members of the press to an overwhelming 159, marking Gaza as “the bloodiest for journalists.”

Meanwhile, not much can be seen by the international community, which scrambles to broker a ceasefire as the people of Gaza continue to endure unimaginable suffering. The prospect of peace and stability remains elusive and the cycle of violence shows no sign of abating. It is incredibly easy to shed a tear or two from the comfort of our homes or proclaim how we’ve failed our Palestinian brothers and sisters, but to stand in unison condemning the Israeli regime’s brutal offensive, demand an immediate end to the violence and fighting for accountability for the genocide requires unparalleled courage, whose stock, unfortunately, runs low in today’s profit-driven world. *